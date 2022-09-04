Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A motorist lost his life on Saturday night after his Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in a fatal accident along Mbagathi Way.

According to reports by the Ma3Route on Twitter, the high-end car was being driven recklessly when the accident occurred.

The driver is said to have rammed into a wall after losing control of the vehicle.

He died on the spot after being thrown out through the sunroof.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.