Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – It appears things are spinning out of control for President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, barely a week after their inauguration over the fuel increase.

This is after Gachagua ran to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ostensibly to seek his advice on how to manage the economy which is on its deathbed.

The two met in Mombasa County hours after Raila Odinga arrived in the country from Zanzibar, where he went for a holiday to recuperate from the shock of losing the August 9th presidential battle to Ruto and Gachagua.

Gachagua confirmed the meeting but declined to reveal details of their discussion.

“We have tremendous respect for our senior citizens. I was delighted this morning to have a tete-a-tete with our senior citizen, former Prime Minister Rt. Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa,” Gachagua stated.

An insider privy to the meeting further revealed that the two did not share the minutes of their meeting.

“I can confirm that the two leaders met in Mombasa where DP Gachagua addressed the governor’s induction while Raila celebrated Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s swearing-in ceremony.”

“However, we are not aware of what we discussed,” the source close to Raila stated.

Raila Odinga’s campaign Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo was unavailable when sought for comment.

Ruto and Gachagua had previously stated that they were willing to hold talks with Raila.

However, they insisted that they would not have a handshake with the ODM boss, as was the case in 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.