Thursday, September 15, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has urged Kenyans not to complain over high fuel prices.

In a tweet on Thursday, hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reviewed fuel prices upward, Wetangula said subsidy was not a sustainable solution.

Wetangula, who is a former Bungoma County senator, said the previous government was wasting money in the name of subsidies.

The Speaker assured Kenyans that soon, fuel prices will go down and the cost of living too.

“Fuel subsidy isn’t sustainable. It’s better we buy it expensively as we look for a sustainable option than waste a lot of money in the name of subsidies. Super Petrol will go down soon,” Wetangula stated.

However, his remark has not gone down well among Kenyans since Wetangula, the Speaker of the Upper House is using the taxpayers’ money to fuel his cars.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.