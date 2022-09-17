Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – As President William Ruto prepares to form a task force to review the Competence Base Curriculum (CBC), stakeholders have poked holes into the former administration’s management of the new curriculum.

Speaking yesterday, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion alleged that parents and other relevant stakeholders were not involved in the decision-making process prior to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then Deputy, William Ruto, changing the curriculum.

Furthermore, he criticized the current system noting that the curriculum being taught in the classroom was a hoax.

“We are cheating ourselves as a country because there has never been CBC in our classes, teachers are teaching an outcome-based curriculum. When a curriculum is not accepted by parents and children are not excited about it, it’s a wrong curriculum,” the former KNUT SG noted.

According to Sossion, UhuruRuto’s administration failed to hire professionals in the pilot phase.

“We will not have it wrong if we allow professionals to do their work. The task force will identify the issues and provide solutions,” he added.

A member of the former task force, Professor Laban Ayiro pointed fingers at the former administration for failing to lay out clear measures for the transition of Grade 6 students to Junior Secondary School.

“We should pick a blended model, let’s not be too ambitious. Our economy cannot support that,” Ayiro stated.

With the new administration, the two were hopeful that the education system in the country will be all-inclusive.

This comes even as the call for the abolishment of the CBC is gaining momentum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.