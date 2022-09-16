Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Social Media Marketer Vacancy

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

Our Client is a leading non deposit taking Microfinance Institution located in Nairobi that offers credit facilities such as log book loans, school fees loans and asset finance at low- interest rates to SME’s. The organization seeks to fill the following position with highly qualified personnel.

Social Media Marketer;

Responsible for using social media platforms to reach new customers, engage with current ones, and advertise new products and services offered by the institution.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Build strong long-term value for customers including nurturing relationships.

Develop brand communication campaigns and media relations strategies.

Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. marketing) and maintain open communication with management.

Manage a budget to be spent on promoting social media posts and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Keeping track of data and analyzing the performance of social media campaigns.

Write, edit and distribute various types of content, including material for websites, blogs, marketing material, and other types of content that take the message to the public.

Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, videos, social media posts etc.)

Seek opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships and advertising.

Address inquiries from the media and other parties.

Documentation as well as preparing and editing messaging for all products and services.

Educate other staff on the use of social media and promote its use within your company.

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications:

Any relevant degree/ diploma and proven experience.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in similar or related role.

Mastery of English and Kiswahili both written and spoken.

Creativity, storytelling, content creation, and copywriting skills.

Good understanding of the key social media platforms i.e. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and WhatsApp/Meta.

Mastery of computer usage, web navigation, and social media functionality is imperative.

Knowledge in the area of Digital Advertising, Online Paid Advertising and Media Buying.

Intermediate Graphic design, Video and Photo Editing and Animation.

Formulate, publish and share engaging content daily e.g. original text, photos, videos, and news.

Competencies and Skills required:

Exceptional Verbal Communication skills.

Good Project Management skills.

Reporting, Planning, and Organization skills.

Strong Interpersonal and Leadership skills.

Time management.

Excellent research skills.

Entrepreneur and ability to measure success.

High Integrity skills.

Proficient in MS Office, PowerPoint and Excel skills.

Excellent Customer Service skills.

Friendly and outgoing personality.

Creative, Charismatic, Knowledgeable with the latest social media marketing trends.

Positive, Diplomatic team player with the ability to handle pressure.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETER- MICROFINANCE) as subject to reach us not later than 23rd September 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.