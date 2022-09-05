Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – 37-year-old Sky Sports host Jo Wilson has announced she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

Wilson who lives in the Cotswolds with her partner Dan, 42 and daughter Mabel, two, said gynaecologist spotted the signs of cancer when she went for her smear test in June.

After more tests, it was confirmed that the presenter had stage 3b cervical cancer and the disease had spread to two of her lymph nodes.

Wilson who has hosted Sky Sports since 2015, is undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy after the diagnosis this summer. She has also lost a stone due to the gruelling effect the treatment is having on her body.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said;

“I cried while a lovely nurse held my hand. Then I cried to Dan, and he was quite shocked because he didn’t really think it would be cancer. You’re desperately hoping there’s a chance it might not be.

“I said to the doctor ‘Am I going to die?’. ‘You’re not going to die,’ he reassured me. ‘It’s very treatable, and it’s very curable’.”

Wilson had kept up to date with her smear tests over the years. The host had been due for one while she was pregnant, but after a traumatic delivery with her daughter in September 2020, from which they both caught sepsis, she delayed going for a smear.

She urged other women to get their smear test by saying: "I don't want anyone to have to go through what I am right now."