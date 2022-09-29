Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Singer Fave has called out Kenyan show organizers over an alleged hostility towards her and her crew.

In a tweet she shared, Fave said the ”last act of wickedness” by these show organizers was cancelling their flights back to Lagos.

She tweeted;

Kenyan fans thank you so much for the love but this has to be the worst hostile treatment we’ve ever received by show promoters. The last act of wickedness was canceling our flights back to Lagos. No love. I wish you guys the best.