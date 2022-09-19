Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Three suspected thugs broke into a house in Fedha Estate, Nairobi, and unleashed terror on a young man.

The merciless hoodlums, who had concealed their identity in balaclavas, carried out the robbery attack on Sunday 18th September 2022 as seen in the CCTV footage.

They were captured in the footage ransacking the house and making away with household items as the victim lay on the floor, begging them to spare his life.

At some point, the victim tried to confront the thugs, prompting one of the gang members to brandish a pistol.

What has left Netizens more confused is the moment one of the thugs smashed the victim’s TV with a hammer while breathing fire.

His actions left Netizens wondering whether they were on a revenge mission or just carrying out a normal robbery attack.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.