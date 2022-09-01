Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – The late Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu was finally laid to rest yesterday in an event that was filled with grief.

His colleagues eulogized him as a focused, jovial, and outgoing man who mingled with anyone and everyone.

They also revealed Gitobu’s last message before he died suddenly. According to them, Gitobu had said the August 9 General Election was his last assignment with the electoral body.

They noted that the cryptic message had little meaning when he said at the time while at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Other returning officers who worked closely with Gitobu have disclosed he stated that this was the last election he would oversee. At the time the meaning of ‘last’ was unknown,” Rose Obari, Kasapun Returning Officer said.

In addition, Obari noted as the returning officers ferried ballot boxes to the Bomas of Kenya, Gitobu was cheerful and interacted with other officials at the venue.

The death of Geoffrey Gitobu came as a shock to his family who had earlier insisted their kin did not have prior medical complications.

Overcome by emotions, the late Gitobu’s wife could not eulogize her husband. In a letter read by a close relative, she expressed her initial denial that Gitobu died due to natural causes.

“When I heard of your demise, I was in doubt because you did not have any pre-existing condition but the postmortem results cleared my doubts,” read the letter in parts.

The 58-year-old who collapsed abruptly was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday, August 22.

After a postmortem, it was revealed that Gitobu succumbed to a blood clot in the artery. The report dismissed prior speculations that he was murdered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.