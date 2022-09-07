Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has begged President-elect William Ruto for a job.

Speaking yesterday while inspecting the progress of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Nairobi, Magoha defended his suitability for the job, detailing that during his tenure as the Education CS, he created a bond with the students giving him an upper hand in continuing with the CBC rollout programme.

He pleaded with Ruto to accord him more time to complete CBC classrooms.

However, he dismissed claims of pushing for CBC classrooms completion to impress the next administration to be considered for appointment.

The no-nonsense CS nonetheless listed demands for accepting a job if offered one by President-elect William Ruto.

Magoha maintained that he would only take Ruto’s offer if their plans align.

Ruto’s assurance in supporting his bid to execute his mandate as assigned, without interference whatsoever, would also be an incentive.

“If we are thinking in the same direction and he gives me the support that I require which would mean I do things the way he wants and not any other person if it is God’s Will, then I will say yes,” he stated.

