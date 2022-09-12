Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior has left Raila Odinga’s Azimio devastated and confused.

This is after he also hinted at dumping the Raila-led faction for President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government.

Speaking over the weekend, Mutula said he is now focusing on working with the Kenya Kwanza administration to ensure the Kamba community is represented in Dr. Ruto’s administration.

According to him, Kambas are done being in the Opposition because they are tired of it.

“I told my Senator Dan Maanzo that we must take our community into leadership, we are done with always being the ones casting stones…”

“It is time to figure out what to do to help our community,” he said.

This comes even as Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he will remain in the Opposition and will never join Ruto’s Government like the rest of Azimio leaders.

Meanwhile, Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 13.

At least 20 Heads of State and government officials across Africa will also be expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Moi International Sports Complex in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.