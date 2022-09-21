Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is nothing without expert advisers.

This was indirectly confirmed by Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi who revealed how they even coached Gachagua to beat seasoned lawyer and politician Martha Karua during the Deputy Presidential debate.

In a detailed post yesterday, Itumbi divulged that a team of 10 experts helped in prepping Gachagua for the debate held on July 19.

Kenya Kwanza set up a room similar to that of the debate held at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and put the DP in the spotlight.

Notably, the team also had a lady who stood in for Karua, tasked with conducting the mock experiment.

“Hustler nation worked hard. In between the campaigns, we practiced for the debates. Nothing was taken for granted. We even had a ‘Martha Karua’, whose brief was to annoy the then Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua.

The digital strategist, who led the exercise, also recounted how they had to put the DP on the spot to ensure he outshines Karua.

“Gachagua also practiced being patient as we pushed him to the corner, much more than the media could even imagine. He did very well behind the scenes, then excelled on the main stage.

“While we helped prepare Gachagua, he really mentored us along the way. It was worth each minute. Practice hard, play easy,” he stated.

Gachagua even played dirty to ensure he beat Karua by having some notes in his court which he kept on referring to in the heat of the moment.

Prior to the polls, various reports indicated that some of Kenya Kwanza’s allies had concerns over Gachagua’s candidature, claiming he was inconsiderate with his remarks and would create controversy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.