Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – President William Ruto is yet to spend a single night in State House which is now his official residence.

This is despite his successor Uhuru Kenyatta moving out of State House.

According to sources, Ruto was just using State House as his base for operations but he never sleeps there, instead, he sleeps at his Karen residence.

The sources intimated that Ruto’s decision to continue sleeping in the Deputy President’s Karen residence was necessitated by the fact that State House was still undergoing renovations to fit his taste and preference.

The refurbishment is expected to take at least three months.

However, this will not interfere with his execution of duties as the offices, and other amenities were set to allow him to meet his obligations as the head of state.

“The renovations at State House have started and may take about three months before the head of state moves into its living quarters. In the meantime, he will continue using State House offices while residing at Karen,” said one of Ruto’s confidants who sought anonymity.

Ruto replaced furniture at the State House, including chairs which were synonymous with former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He also replaced the president’s standard and changed the profile picture of State House social media pages.

His Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is set to move to the Karen deputy president’s residence but is still waiting for official communication.

However, he reiterated that he was comfortable residing in his own villa near the Karen mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.