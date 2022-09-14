Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be angling for a handshake with President William Ruto after his loss.

This was revealed by former ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka during an interview on Spice FM.

According to Muluka, the move by Raila to turn down Ruto’s invitation, and clinging to the idea that he didn’t lose the election fairly, is aimed at seeking a handshake with the president.

He noted that Raila used a similar trick after losing the 2017 election to enter into a post-election agreement with the then President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Government.

“I can see that the other side (Azimio la Umoja) is angling for a handshake. They are saying things like we are not happy, we do not agree, we will tell our followers what to do next,

“It is sort of like priming up for handshake and the pattern is very regular that after the loss of the election you go out for a few days, you come back and create tension so that you are incorporated into the government,” Muluka said.

Raila, who is out of the country, still believes the August 9 presidential election that saw William Ruto garner 7.1 million votes was flawed.

According to him, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election by declaring William Ruto, the president-elect.

He protested the presidential results at the Supreme Court of Kenya, which later dismissed his petition and upheld William Ruto’s victory.

As such, the former Prime Minister promised his supporters that he will announce his next step once he gets back into the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.