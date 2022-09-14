Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – The Kenyan system was rigged right from the beginning to ensure Azimio Leader Raila Odinga never succeeds his handshake buddy, Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was revealed by Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict that dismissed Raila’s petition and upheld President William Ruto’s victory, Winnie sensationally claimed that Ruto paid Supreme Court President Martha Koome a whopping KSh 1.5 billion to dismiss her father’s presidential petition.

She further alleged that the remaining six judges of the apex court received KSh 1 billion each to uphold William Ruto’s presidential victory.

“Judges were paid a billion a piece. Chief Justice KSh 1.5 billion,” Winnie Odinga said in a Tweet.

Besides, the 32-year-old stated that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati was promised a cool KSh 1 billion to rig Raila’s victory in favor of William Ruto.

According to her, Chebukati was paid KSh 300 million only, and he was yet to be paid the remaining KSh 700 million.

“(Wafula) Chebukati was shortchanged at KSh 300 million. He should demand his KSh 700 million,” she said.

Her attacks came at a time when the Judiciary called for an end to sponsored attacks on the Supreme Court judges following the ruling on the presidential petition challenging Ruto’s win.

The Supreme Court dismissed Raila’s petition and upheld Ruto’s win on September 5th 2022, paving the way for his inauguration yesterday.

