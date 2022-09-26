Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Police are investigating a shocking incident in Mihang’o, Nairobi Country where unknown gunmen shot a man 36 times in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, Kevin Odhiambo, was accosted by the gunmen along Gesora road at 1 PM and killed on the spot after being sprayed with bullets.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen were aboard two vehicles.

A woman who was in the company of Odhiambo was not harmed.

She is said to have been abducted and later dumped at Fedha Estate in Embakasi.

The ruthless gunmen also accosted an eyewitness and took away his phone before smashing it.

The mystery surrounding the victim’s cold-blood murder deepened after police revealed that the gunmen also raided his elder brother’s residence in Mwiki and abducted him.

According to the family, the incident happened a few hours after Odhiambo was killed.

Nairobi region police commander James Mugera said they were yet to establish the motive of the attack and the identity of the gunmen.

Police found the victim’s bullet riddle body near a building under construction.

It is suspected that he was lured by the gunmen before the shooting happened.

At the scene, police recovered 36 spent cartridges, two rounds of live ammunition and five bullet heads.

The victim’s body was taken to City Mortuary as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.