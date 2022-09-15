Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga made a surprise appearance at State House during the swearing-in ceremony of the six judges who had been rejected by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The event saw Maraga meet President William Ruto for the first time since he went on retirement.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi in an event that was also graced by members of the Judicial Service Commission – JSC.

Four judges including Muchelule, Wednon Korir, Prof Joel Ngugi, and George Odunga were sworn in as court of appeal judges while Evans Makori Kiago and Judith Cheruiyot, Omange Elizabeth took the oath of office as judges of the Environment and Land Court.

The emeritus CJ was asked to join President Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachahua, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, and the new judges during a photo session.

“Could I also request the Chief Justice emeritus to join in that picture,” the master of the ceremony, Korir Sing’oei called.

Maraga had tried to convince Uhuru to appoint the six judges but to no avail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.