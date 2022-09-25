Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Outgoing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was reportedly caught while trying to sneak out of the country without express authority from President William Ruto.

According to reports, Munya was caught on Friday evening while on his way to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), ostensibly to fly out of the country to seek medical attention abroad, but was turned back since he did not have clearance from Ruto.

“We highly suspect the CS was planning to escape from the country on the flimsy ground of seeking medical attention abroad,” said Ruto’s ally, who refused to be named for fear of reprisal.

It was established that Munya was headed to the Middle East where he has allegedly secured a plum job.

He was reportedly fleeing to avoid being reprimanded or punished by Ruto for disobeying his orders to continue working until his replacement is in place.

On Thursday, Munya was a no show to an event where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flagged off the subsidized fertilisers to various parts of the country.

Ruto has banned all outgoing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries who worked with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime from flying out of the country, no matter the nature of their business, without seeking clearance from him.

He also cut their spending until their replacements are in place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.