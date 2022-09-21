Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – As President William Ruto continues to ponder on the dilapidated state of the economy he inherited from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, questions have been raised about how the former president spent a whopping Sh55 billion in his last days in office.

According to a report released by the Controller of Budget, Uhuru singlehandedly spent Sh55 billion without the approval of Parliament.

The Treasury was said to have released the unbudgeted funds towards the end of Uhuru’s administration.

From the Ksh55 billion, Uhuru reportedly spent Ksh4 million daily at State House to campaign for Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The former president, who is also the coalition’s chairman, hosted leaders occasionally at State House.

According to the Controller of Budget, Uhuru spent Ksh579 million on campaigns, three months before the General Election in August 2022.

Notably, the former administration also increased the amount spent on local and international travel from Ksh14.21 billion in 2021 to Ksh20.17 billion.

Some of the money further catered for maize flour and fuel subsidies, construction of a military research hospital, and payments made to a service provider in the country.

Ksh16.6 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining for fuel subsidy and Ksh11.4 billion to the Ministry of Roads for the construction of highways.

The Ministries of Education and Agriculture got Ksh8.2 million and Ksh4.5 billion for basic education and maize flour subsidies.

Defence Ministry was allocated Ksh2.2 billion while the Ministry of Health was given Ksh420 million to fund its projects. The remaining funds were spread across various government entities.

The MPs have accused Uhuru of misappropriating taxpayers’ money with impunity.

When he took over office, Ruto sensationally claimed that the economy was on its knees after having allegedly found only a paltry Sh93 million in the public coffers.

