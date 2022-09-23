Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has exposed an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP who has been battling a dangerous Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD).

STDs include bacterial vaginosis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, genital herpes, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, human papillomavirus (HPV), and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) among other diseases.

In a war of words on Twitter with Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, Babu, who is accusing the Orange Democratic Movement party of betrayal, asked the MP whether he has recovered from gonorrhea.

In response, Kaluma said his disease will recover once DJ Evolve regains his health.

Babu Owino shot DJ Evolve at an entertainment joint in Kilimani in the year 2020, rendering him bedridden.

Here is a screenshot of the war of words between Babu Owino and Kaluma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.