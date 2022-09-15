Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – The Tuesday State House party following the inauguration of President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was attended by every Tom, Dick and Harry.

One of the attendees was one con pastor who prophesied that Ruto will never be president.

During the August 9 presidential campaign, Pastor Elizabeth Thuiya predicted that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga would win the August 9 presidential election.

In photos that have been circulating on social media, the woman of God was granted VIP access to the president’s luncheon.

In her prophecy, Thuiya said that God had rejected Ruto as the ruler of the country.

She claimed that Ruto was insulting the family of the founder of the country Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and thus would never make it to State House.

“He started insulting Mama Ngina and God told me to arise, these people want a whole generation to be cursed,” pastor Thuiya prophesied.

“Ruto will not become president. God rejected him. Watch the fifth Raila Amollo becomes president,” she said in her prophecy, which turned out to be false since Ruto became president after beating Raila fair and square.

The woman of the cloth had claimed that God revealed to her that Raila will be the fifth president.

“God told me Raila Amollo Odinga will be president. Watch, listen carefully without prejudice, you will know the truth and it shall set you free,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.