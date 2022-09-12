Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has admonished the Supreme Court for using harsh words on the petition filed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking on Sunday, Orengo, who was the lead lawyer of the Azimio coalition, said Chief Justice Martha Koome erred in law when she used harsh words when she dismissed Azimio petition on September 5th.

Orengo said judges should always use words that do not demean any party appearing before them.

“The person who wrote that judgment has done a great injustice to the rule of law. I respect the court, and I have practised law for a very long time. A lot of the judges in the Supreme Court are my juniors,” Orengo said

According to Orengo, the judgment delivered by the seven-judge bench was political and meant to serve a purpose that had nothing to do with the law.

“Judges speak in words that are measured so that even the loser in a court of law feels like justice has been done.

“Not even a baraza presided by a Chief would use the kind of language that was used at the Supreme Court. Shame to you judges!” Orengo stated.

