Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Several people have been hospitalised with injuries after a fairground ride malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

At least 16 people, including children, were injured and hospitalised after the shocking incident, which happened at the Dussehra fairground in Mohali, officially known as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, in the Punjab region of India, according to reports.

Footage shows the circular seating section on a standing pole of the spinning swing hurtle to the ground with a huge impact on Sunday, September 5.

People on the ride are seen getting tossed violently into the air after the brutal crash landing.

“Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured. Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised after the incident,” tweeted one Indian reporter.

Police were alerted and rushed to the fairground. They are now investigating.

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment.

Indian TV personality Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted after the incident, calling it “unacceptable”.

Kaul wrote: “Spinning swing falls down abruptly in Dushera grounds of Phase-8 in Mohali, Punjab. Over 16 injured, including children. Rushed to the hospital.

“This is unacceptable. Hope the owner of the swing is arrested. And who from Punjab Govt gave safety approvals?”

Watch the video below.

Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured. Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised after the incident. pic.twitter.com/bay5IfzHLB — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 4, 2022