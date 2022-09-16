Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Serena Williams has paid tribute to fellow tennis great, Roger Federer, after he announced his retirement one month following her retirement announcement.

Federer announced on Thursday, September 15, that he will retire from the sport at the age of 41, with the last tournament of his illustrious career to be the Laver Cup in London, scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena next weekend.

Serena also brought her career to an end this month as she played her final singles match at the US Open.

With two of the tennis’ biggest stars in both the men’s and women’s game retiring, Williams paid tribute to her fellow champion.

Taking to Instagram, Serena wrote: “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest – perfectly done, just like your career.

“‘I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same.

“You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.

“I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.”