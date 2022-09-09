Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – A firearm that was stolen from a civilian firearm holder mid-last month in Chaka, Nyeri County, has been recovered by detectives.

The firearm a Ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm and an extra magazine loaded with a similar number of rounds had been stolen from a civilian member of staff based at the National Police College Main Campus-Kiganjo.

The man was driving his vehicle from the country’s premier police training institution along the Marua-Chaka road minutes past 7 pm when he was accosted by a multitude of people celebrating the announcement of presidential election results.

As the multitude that mobbed his vehicle chanted songs of victory, a group of men snatched a bag placed on the back seat of his vehicle and took off to an unknown destination. The stolen bag contained the Ceska pistol, a firearm certificate a wallet, and other valuables.

After reporting the incident at Kiganjo police station, detectives based at the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and a specialised team of sleuths from the Nairobi regional command was dispatched to Kiganjo, in search of the firearm.

Through the application of forensic technology, several suspects were placed at the scene of the offence and after further analysis at the DCI National Forensic laboratory, a suspect identified as Charles Wangui was arrested.

Today, the suspect led the detectives to a farm in Chaka, where he had hidden the firearm and two magazines loaded with a total of 28 rounds of 9mm, in a shallow hole.

Upon conducting a further search in his house, sachets containing drugs suspected to be heroin were recovered.

The suspect is currently being questioned to provide more leads to the rest of his accomplices before he is arraigned in court tomorrow to answer for his crimes.

By DCI.

