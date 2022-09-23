Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Former State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, is among dozens of senior state officers who will go home following the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year reign.

Dena, who is a former Citizen TV presenter, was appointed to the position in 2018, becoming the first woman to occupy the position in Kenya’s 60-year history.

A state house insider has revealed that Kanze Dena rejected a job offer from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, 3 months before retiring.

The insider said that Uhuru had offered Kanze an ambassadorial job alongside Tomas Kwaka Omolo (Big Ted), former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, Dennis Waweru, and former ICT Principal Secretary, Bitange Ndemo, among others.

However, Kanze Dena, who also served as the head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit, humbly declined to take the overseas job and requested to remain in Kenya.

“Kanze was loyal to the President, dedicated to her work and she was to be appointed an ambassador when Uhuru appointed envoys,” he said.

The source said Uhuru was satisfied with Dena’s decision but offered her millions of shillings in form of a gift for the good work she has done for him.

“The 4th president, nonetheless, rewarded Kanze for her dedication and service to the nation. He surprised her with cash worth millions,” the source said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.