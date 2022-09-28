Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A shop owner who operates a business along Moi Avenue in Nairobi Central Business District is counting losses after a smartly dressed thief stole from her shop on Monday 26th September at around 6:12 pm.

The thief went to the jewellery shop disguised as an ordinary customer and stole gold and silver chains.

The suspected thief was captured in the video pretending to be speaking on the phone before picking up the chains.

The shop owner shared the footage on social media after reporting the theft incident to the police, hoping that the suspect will be nabbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.