Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A middle-aged man has been exposed on social media after he was captured on CCTV stealing at Jamii Hospital in Nyamira town.

He walked to the hospital’s reception and pretended to be inquiring about something before stealing a phone.

He then left after accomplishing his mission.

Little did he know that his face was clearly captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hospital.

The footage was shared on social media and it is just a matter of time before he is nabbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.