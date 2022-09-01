Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Thugs raided a business premise in Roysambu in the middle of the night and made away with equipment worth thousands of shillings.

The thugs are seen in the footage entering the movie and gaming shop before unplugging huge TV screens and play station machines.

They were so relaxed and confident while executing the evil mission.

The robbery incident has left the business owner counting losses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.