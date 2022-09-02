Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – The report on the vote recount and scrutiny of the 15 contested polling stations as ordered by the Supreme Court in respect to Raila Odinga’s petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory is finally out.

According to the report which was signed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court, it was established that six polling stations did not have Forms 34A.

The affected polling stations are Kakamega High School in Kakamega County, Kawaida Primary School and Kamwangi Primary School in Kiambu County, Chebunyo Primary School, Gorgor School, and Kagasik Primary School all in Bomet County.

According to the report, returning officers were cognizant of the anomaly during the vote recount exercise.

“Other returning officers had no explanation for the absence of Form 34A book 2. They indicated that they had just learned of the anomaly during the scrutiny.”

“The Kiambaa constituency returning officer explained that her presiding officer used book 2 because he had spoilt book 1. They, however, did not present the spoilt Form 34A book 1 for the team’s scrutiny, and the Polling Station Diary (PSD) did not indicate that the Form 34A book 2 had been spoilt,” the report stated.

The scrutiny of Forms 34A further revealed varying figures in the carbonated copies of Forms 34A. That was discovered in 9 polling centres.

Some ballot papers had no unused ballot papers during the recount exercise. This was recorded at Kiheo Primary School in Nayandarua County.

There was also a difference between the serial number for one ballot box seal when compared to the entry in the Polling Station Diary (PSD).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.