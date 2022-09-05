Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 05 September 2022 – A video of rogue city council askaris demanding bribes in broad daylight has surfaced on social media.
The plain-clothed askaris were seen in the viral video demanding Sh 500 each from hawkers who had been arrested during a swoop in the Nairobi Central Business District.
Police arrested 12 hawkers during the operation but only 3 were presented to the court.
The others were set free after giving out bribes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
