Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has once again given his supporters some hope, going by his latest statement.

Speaking during the meeting with a section of Azimio leaders from the Mount Kenya region, Raila oozed confidence that all was well even as his Supreme Court petition seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto got underway.

Raila’s running mate, Martha Karua, was also among those present in the meeting.

He urged the Mt. Kenya leaders to remain strong and steadfast, saying they are going to rebuild the country together.

“Martha and I had a very positive engagement with Azimio leaders from the Central Kenya region. As Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, we are committed to a one united Kenya policy.”

“We are walking this path together; we are going to rebuild this country together,” he said.

Among those present were Jeremiah Kioni, Charles Kibiru, Francis Kimemia, Ngunjiri Wambugu, Priscilla Nyokabi and Amos Kimunya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.