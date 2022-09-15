Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Activist and Busia Senator, Okiyah Omtatah, has revealed how Raila Odinga’s Azimio conned him even after helping them with a petition that sought to overturn President William Ruto’s victory.

Appearing on JKL Live yesterday, Omtatah revealed that he had to spend his own money to file the petition at the Supreme Court in the case challenging Ruto’s win for the benefit of Raila Odinga.

He noted that he tried to reach out to the Azimio la Umoja hierarchy for support albeit with no fruits.

According to him, the petition cost him Ksh 1.6 million, a sum he had to raise by his own means.

He stated that he was determined to pursue the truth and hence did not mind spending his own money.

“It did cost me and I believed in it. I paid roughly 1.6 million shillings to prosecute that case. I tried to get money from Azimio they could not give me. Because I was convicted I had to use my own money to file that case,” he stated.

Omtatah was one of the nine petitioners who challenged the declaration of Ruto as the winner in the August 9 election.

He argued that none of the candidates had achieved the requisite 50 percent plus one vote in the election and thus the election ought to have been contested in another round.

However, the petition was dismissed in the ruling made on September 5 and upheld the election of William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.