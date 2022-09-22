Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Renowned newspaper columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has shared his thoughts after President William Ruto made his debut address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday.

During his speech, which many have described as mastery, Ruto called on Western countries to help developing countries which he claimed are currently struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian war in Ukraine and adverse climate change globally.

Reacting to Ruto’s 35-minute speech, Makau Mutua, who is a former Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, claimed that Ruto’s Speech was not inspiring.

“An inauspicious beginning,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page and captioned a video of Ruto addressing the United Nation gathering in NewYork.

Prof Makau Mutua is among millions of Azimio fans who are nursing ‘hangovers’ after Raila was whitewashed by Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.