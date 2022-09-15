Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has broken his silence after the government increased the price of fuel by over 20 percent.

On Thursday evening, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review of fuel prices for the period starting September 15 to October 14.

The price of Super Petrol increased by Ksh20 to a record high of Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh 147.94 in Nairobi.

Millions of hustlers stormed social media complaining about the fuel price hike yet Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, had promised to lower the cost of fuel and Unga during their campaigns.

However, in a tweet on Thursday, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, begged Kenyans to give Ruto and his government a chance to settle down, since they were working very hard to stabilize the situation.

“Friends, supporters, well-wishers. Please please give us a chance to settle down.

“If we don’t pick or return your calls, we are working,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.