Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has narrated how his girlfriend of many years dumped him after a humiliating defeat in 2017.

Speaking during an interview, the first time legislator said since then, he has never dated again and is single.

He noted that his focus on finding another partner was shuttered and that he has no intentions of dating anytime soon.

“I loved her so much but when I went to get her back from the man’s house she asked me to leave and go play with my age mates as I couldn’t sustain her lifestyle,” Salasya said.

“Since then, my focus changed completely,” he added.

However, Salasya did not lose hope of vying again as he declared his interest in this year’s election.

The legislator had been dismissed as a ‘mad man by his competitors and their supporters when he declared interest in the MP seat.

He won the election after garnering 12,140 votes against his closest competitor David Wamatsi of ANC, who got 9,043 votes.

The second born in a family of seven says his main focus now is to represent his constituents.

His agenda is to ensure equitable bursary allocation to all needy students in his constituency, raise the education standards, empower youth and women and get the Mumias Sugar Company up and running.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.