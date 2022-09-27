Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – The Mt Kenya electorate has secretly tabled an irreducible minimum to President William Ruto as he prepares to name his cabinet in the coming few days.

During the August 9th Presidential election, the Mt Kenya region overwhelmingly voted for Kenya Kwanza Alliance, contributing over 3.4 million votes to Ruto’s vote basket.

As Ruto prepares to name his cabinet, the region has issued an ultimatum to the Head of State of the dockets which must be reserved for the region for supporting his presidency.

With Ruto naming his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, the region also wants six cabinet posts in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The dockets that the region wants are Health, Finance, Devolution, Transport and Infrastructure, Defence and interior.

Impeccable sources say a standoff has ensued and this might explain the reason why President Ruto is yet to name his Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.