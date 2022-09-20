Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Monday, landed in Kisumu City where he was received by Kisumu county governor Prof.Anyang Nyong’o and other leaders from Luo Nyanza.

This was the first visit by the former premier since he lost the election to President William Ruto.

The visit also comes as county assemblies across the country prepare to elect house speakers, CECs, and leaders of committees.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s visit to the lakeside city, Miguna who is still in exile in Canada, said Jakom travelled to Kisumu to supervise and impose speakers, CEC, and other county leaders.

He further mocked Raila Odinga, saying after supervising the election of county leaders he will become a village headman commonly known in Luo as ‘Jaduong Gweng’

“Conman @RailaOdinga has travelled to Kisumu County to supervise and help impose county assembly speaker, majority leader, whip, and executives.

“Next stage is for him to become JADUONG’ GWENG’ (Village Headman) in Opoda Village,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.