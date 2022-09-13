Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has revealed what she was doing as thousands of Kenyans gathered at Kasarani Stadium to witness the swearing-in of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto, 56, beat all the odds and vanquished Azimio’s presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, who emerged second in the August 9th presidential election.

On Monday, Raila Odinga issued a statement, saying he will not attend the swearing-in because he is outside the country and still believes Ruto did not beat him fair and square and that IEBC bungled the August 9 presidential election.

“Last evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for today.”

“However, I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” said Raila.

On her side, Karua said she will not attend the swearing-in and posted a photo playing golf at Limuru Golf Club.

“My day so far,’ Karua posted herself playing golf.

