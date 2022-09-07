Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has sent a warm message to their supporters across the country following the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the victory of William Ruto as President-elect.

In her message, Karua expressed gratitude to their supporters for standing with them through thick and thin.

“For those who stood with us, thank you for your courage, fight and patriotism. Thank you for standing with us,” she tweeted.

Karua has since disagreed with the verdict even though she respects the decision of the Supreme Court.

Raila Odinga also disagreed with the ruling but at the same time conceded defeat.

In their unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Kenya Unanimously dismissed petitions challenging Ruto’s victory.

The seven-judge bench ruled that the outgoing Deputy President was validly elected as president and the elections conducted by the IEBC were in conformity with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST