Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, talked to William Ruto before he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya on Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday evening after Ruto was sworn in, Ichung’wah said Ruto and Mama Ngina had a candid conversation where she urged the President to develop Kenya economically, and also spread the gospel of peace among Kenyans.

“It was an open and candid conversation that Mama Ngina had with President William Samoei Ruto. And he [Ruto] met Mama Ngina, even meeting Uhuru Kenyatta at the Statehouse.” Ichungwa, who is a close ally of Ruto said.

Mama Ngina was among the Mt Kenya billionaires who were campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Raila was vanquished by Ruto during the hotly contested August 9 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.