Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday camped at the home of late International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was found dead on Monday evening.

The sleuths, who are attached to DCI Forensic Unit, collected CCTV footage from the estate where Gicheru lived as the detectives sought to identify the individuals who visited him before he met his maker.

A source who requested anonymity said the CCTV footage shows Gicheru complained of stomach pains minutes after eating his lunch at his palatial home in Karen.

Gicheru, 52, was indicted by the ICC in 2018 in connection with bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity case facing President William Ruto.

A postmortem on his body that was supposed to be conducted on Wednesday was reportedly pushed to another date as the family demanded that they must have a representative during the examination.

The new development comes at a time former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on Interpol to investigate Gicheru’s death.

In the statement shared by his spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, Raila described Paul Gicheru’s sudden death as mysterious and unexplained.

“The pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing.

“To avoid cover-up in Kenya, we call upon the international investigative agencies including Interpol to lead the investigation,” read the statement in part.

