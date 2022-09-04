Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A man was whisked away by a security team after he tried to approach President-elect William Ruto.

The incident occurred at Larmudica High School in Njoro Sub County, Nakuru County where Ruto led Kenya Kwanza leaders for a thanksgiving ceremony.

The man reportedly ran holding a document that he wanted to present to Ruto, only for the hawk-eyed security team to whisk him away.

The photos have sparked reactions on social media since Ruto was very welcoming to the so-called ‘hustlers’ when he was campaigning.

It seems things have changed after he was declared the President-elect.

See the photos below.

