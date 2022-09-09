Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, has given President-elect William Ruto advice on how to handle the Ministry when he is gone.

Addressing the press in his CBC inspection tour in Mombasa and Kwale Counties, Magoha confirmed that he was ready to leave the office, with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration coming to an end next week on Tuesday.

He warned Ruto against politicizing the education docket, explaining that children’s lives and futures are constantly at stake.

“As I move away from this Ministry, the biggest elephant in the room that everybody must deal with, starting with His Excellency the President-elect to the most junior officer in the field, is to ensure that we get value for money.

“If there is a shilling in Kenya that should be spent on a child, it should be spent, not 90 cents or 10 cents. If that is done, it is my considered opinion that the Government is already providing money and we as the implementers are not doing what we are supposed to do,” he explained.

Magoha challenged Ruto to prioritize service delivery to all Kenyan children by fast-tracking the Ministry’s expenditure.

In his manifesto, Ruto pledged to address inequities in the country’s education system to level the playing field for all children regardless of their background.

Some of the measures he promised include reviewing the current exam-based system of academic progression as well as improving the capacity of day secondary schools to guarantee access to quality education and reduce the cost of education.

The President-elect also pledged to bridge the current teacher shortage gap of 116,000 within two financial years.

