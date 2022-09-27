Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has shared his thoughts on social media after International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Lawyer Paul Gicheru, mysteriously died at his home in Karen on Monday evening.

Gicheru was indicted by The Hague-based court in connection with a witness interference in the crimes against humanity case facing President William Ruto during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

Preliminary police reports indicate that Gicheru may have been poisoned together with his son who is fighting for his life at a Nairobi hospital.

In a tweet after Gicheru met his maker, Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, asked whether Gicheru was killed by a powerful person who was trying to ‘tie some loose ends”

He also said 45 witnesses lined up in the Sh 7.5 billion corruption case facing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not testify because they might disappear or be killed like lawyer Gicheru.

Mwangi further said Kenyans should expect more killings and disappearances in the coming days.

“Is someone tying up some loose ends? The quickest way to die in Kenya is to possess incriminating evidence against a powerful person.

“The witnesses in the Riggy G corruption case will likely not testify.

“Why risk death when the accused will pay off the judge? Interesting days ahead,” Mwangi wrote on his social media page.

