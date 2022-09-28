Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A concerned female passenger has exposed a rogue matatu driver captured on camera sexually harassing a high school girl.

The said driver, who works for Maua Shark Sacco, was ferrying high school students along Thika Road when the incident happened.

According to a female passenger who recorded the video, they were only three grownups in the matatu.

He took advantage of the innocent girl after most of the students alighted.

He reportedly started caressing her as he drove the vehicle.

“That is a child. Stop it!” the passenger was heard telling the driver in the video after she spotted him sexually harassing the girl.

The passenger exposed the randy driver on social media and urged law enforcers to arrest him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.