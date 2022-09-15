Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A video has emerged of President William Ruto promising Kenyans that his government will reduce the prices of fuel once it is sworn in.

In the video, Ruto, who was campaigning in the Mt Kenya region, castigated former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for not reducing the prices of fuel which he stated was affecting the local Mwananchi.

However, when he was sworn in on Tuesday, instead of reducing the prices of fuel, he increased the prices by over 20 percent.

On Wednesday evening, the price of Super Petrol increased by Ksh20 to a record high of Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh147.94 in Nairobi.

This is despite Ruto saying he will reduce the cost of living when he gets to power.

Here is the video of Ruto hoodwinking hustlers during his campaigns in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.