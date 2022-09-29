Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Details have emerged over why United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, former Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar missed out in President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up on Tuesday.

The four lieutenants, who are close allies of the Commander in Chief, missed from the cabinet raising speculations that they might have been betrayed by the Son of Kamagut.

However, according to an impeccable state house source, the four were not nominated to the cabinet because President William Ruto personally promised them some senior posts which he will appoint them to in the coming days.

The source, who is familiar with state house appointments, said Muthama is likely to be appointed as a Principal Secretary (PS) or a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) while Hassan Omar is being considered for the Solicitor-General position.

Nanok is likely to be given the State House comptroller job, with Nyoro being earmarked for the chairman of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.