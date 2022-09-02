Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the number of votes Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga will get if the Supreme Court nullifies the election of William Ruto and orders a fresh election.

The Supreme Court on Monday will rule on whether Ruto was elected in a free and fair manner and may either uphold his victory or call for a fresh election.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said in case of a fresh election, Raila Odinga will get less than 40 percent of the Presidential votes.

“Raila Odinga will get less than 40 percent in a fresh election. Otherwise, William Ruto will be sworn in this September,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Many Kenyans believe that the Supreme Court will nullify this year’s presidential elections and that they might also disqualify the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati from overseeing a re-run.

Kenyans are now waiting for the coming days if the Supreme Court will nullify the presidential election or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.