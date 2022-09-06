Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is the woman of the moment after she led a seven-judge bench that upheld William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

In a one and half hour ruling, Koome dismissed 9 grounds that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and 4 other petitioners had requested the top court to re-look and nullify the announcement of Ruto as the President-elect.

While dissecting Azimio’s prayers, Koome, who is the President of the Judiciary, used words like Hot air, wild goose chase, fool’s errand, lost cause, vain attempt, worthless pursuit, and nonsense.

Many Azimio leaders and supporters said they agreed with the Supreme Verdict but disagreed with it.

Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, said they accepted the verdict but said they disagree with it since the Judges didn’t look at the truck full of evidence brought by the Azimio coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.